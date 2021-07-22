Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Century Casinos worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

