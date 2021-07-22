Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.