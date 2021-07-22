Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

