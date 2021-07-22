Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

