Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,324 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Shift Technologies worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $740.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

