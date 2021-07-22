Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.53. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 24,260 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$113.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

