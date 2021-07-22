Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.53. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 24,260 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$113.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
