Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gerdau by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 145,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

