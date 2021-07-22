GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.60

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.60 ($31.29) and last traded at €26.85 ($31.59), with a volume of 113962 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.25 ($30.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.85 million and a P/E ratio of 54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.09.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.