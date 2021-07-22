Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.750-7.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.75-7.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.84. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

