Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Gilead Sciences worth $600,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

