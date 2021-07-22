Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 7,577 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

