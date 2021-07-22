Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of SLM worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

