Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

