Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.