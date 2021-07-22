Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Corning by 52.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

