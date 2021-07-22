Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,519 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.28% of Carter’s worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carter’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

