Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.68% of Glatfelter worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $621.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

