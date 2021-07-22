Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $819.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

