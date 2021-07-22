Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,069 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.39% of Matador Resources worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

MTDR stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.