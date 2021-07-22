Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 123,960 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,960 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.56% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

