Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 16,205 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

