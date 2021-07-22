Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 29,814 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

