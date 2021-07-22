Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 33,265 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

