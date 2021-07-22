Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 38,271 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $16,466,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

