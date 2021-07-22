Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,842 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

