Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,864 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,978 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Autodesk stock opened at $301.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

