Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,904 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $20,937,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 53.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.