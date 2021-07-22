Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 50,283 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,283 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Clorox by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

