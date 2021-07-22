Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 598,152 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598,152 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.37% of Ferro worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ferro by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ferro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

