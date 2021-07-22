Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,345 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 505,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.