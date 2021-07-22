Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,718 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 26,106.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

