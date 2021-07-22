Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.44 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

