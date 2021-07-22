Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 2,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 604,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,756. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of eXp World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eXp World by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in eXp World by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

