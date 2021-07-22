Glitch Market Capitalization Tops $14.67 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $435,873.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Glitch has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 78,943,366 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

