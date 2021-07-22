Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.85

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 3304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

