Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $24,608.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

