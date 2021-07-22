Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.