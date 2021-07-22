Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 85,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 54,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.