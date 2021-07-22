Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $276.57 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $183.81 or 0.00569452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $276.57 million and $7.20 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.