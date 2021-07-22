GNY (GNY) Trading 15% Lower This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and approximately $127,558.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00827211 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

