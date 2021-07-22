Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

About Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

