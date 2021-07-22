Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:GOL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
