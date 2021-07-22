Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

