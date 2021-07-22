Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 453,980 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.