GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Tops $98,114.70

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. GoldFund has a market cap of $98,114.70 and $164.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.