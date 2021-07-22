Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 238,740 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of ProAssurance worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

