Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 685,975 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 877.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,975 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of LendingClub worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LC stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

