Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,680 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Urban Edge Properties worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

