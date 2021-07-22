Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Southwestern Energy worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.