Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

LFUS stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

