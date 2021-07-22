Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.85% of The Joint worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

